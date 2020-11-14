Menu
Lillian Zepp
1940 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1940
DIED
November 8, 2020
Lillian Zepp's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jeffrey N Zumbrun Funeral Home in Sykesville, MD .

Published by Jeffrey N Zumbrun Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, Maryland 21784
Nov
13
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, Maryland 21784
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffrey N Zumbrun Funeral Home
