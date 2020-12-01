Menu
Lillie Farrell
1928 - 2020
BORN
January 6, 1928
DIED
November 22, 2020
Lillie Farrell's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by C L Page Mortuary Inc in Jacksonville, FL .

Published by C L Page Mortuary Inc on Dec. 1, 2020.
