Lillie Gilmore's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, September 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waldon Professional Funeral & Cremation Services in Sanford, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lillie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Waldon Professional Funeral & Cremation Services website.
Published by Waldon Professional Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
