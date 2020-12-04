Lillie Harris's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City in Lake City, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lillie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City website.
Published by Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.