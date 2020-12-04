Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lillie Harris
1945 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1945
DIED
November 26, 2020
Lillie Harris's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City in Lake City, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lillie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
3596 South Highway 441, Lake City, Florida 32025
Dec
5
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
3596 South Highway 441, Lake City, Florida 32025
Funeral services provided by:
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
December 4, 2020