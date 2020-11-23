Lillie Sampson's passing at the age of 97 on Sunday, October 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro in Statesboro, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lillie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro website.