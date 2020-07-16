Lillie Mildred Jackson Stout



Oh happy day! Our loving mother, Lillie Mildred Jackson Stout, has returned to be reunited with her husband, Marwood, and two of her daughters, Mary Ann Thurber (Steve) and Marva Kaye Medley (Milo), who preceded her in death. She leaves behind five living children: Linda (Steve) Nelson, Stanford (Lou) Stout, Richard (Peg) Stout, Marwood (Mary) Stout and Jennie Benisek. In addition, she will be missed by posterity of 28 grandchildren and more than a hundred great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, many of whom know and loved to spend time with "Grama Lillie."



The daughter of Leo Llewellyn Jackson and Jennie Agripina Prado Jackson, Lillie was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado on April 5, 1924. The family later moved to Salt Lake City, where she met the love of her life, Marwood Milton Stout. The married and after the birth of their fourth child, moved to California – first to Ontario, and then to Upland, where they raised all of their seven children. She moved to Lindon, Utah in 2013. She passed away in Bountiful, Utah on Sunday, July 12, 2020.



She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved working with the youth of the Church. She served as Young Women's President numerous times and as a Relief Society President. She was constantly involved in teaching, leading youth organizations, planning activities, or helping out a troubled teen. While in her later years, she was called to teach Seminary (an early morning religious instruction class for high school students). She was a lively and inspiring leader, beloved by all who attended her classes – including her daughter, Jennie, and some of her grandchildren!



Lillie loved the arts!



~Beauty pageants: She won the "Mrs. Ontario" pageant twice in the 1950's and was a modeling coach for young ladies who competed in beauty pageants



~Singing: In the 1960's, she organized a quartet with three other women and they won a Church-wide Quartet Festival and performed in the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles



~Acting: She studied acting and auditioned for parts in Los Angeles, appearing in several popular movies at the time as an extra in the 1970s



"Education: In her 70's, she returned to school, earning an AA degree in Cosmetology."



More than anything, Lillie loved her family. She was a dedicated mother who loved making her home a beautiful and desirable place to be. Every Monday was clean sheets, fresh home-made bread and chili day. Doughnuts and Cokes were family staples. Remembering Christmas treasure hunts with non-sensical clues (written by Lillie) and the ensuing stampedes through the house still makes us smile! These were some of the things that defined her as our mother. She was a tender-hearted, compassionate, devout woman who gave everything she did her best effort and she will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her – especially her children. We rejoice in the knowledge that she is having a magnificent reunion with our father, our sisters and her extended family! She will be buried at Forest Lawn, Covina Hills, California.



Respectfully, the children of the eternal family of Marwood and Lillie Stout.



A Visitation for friends and family will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 2-4pm at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. Bountiful, UT.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.