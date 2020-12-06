Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lillie Tate
1937 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1937
DIED
December 3, 2020
Lillie Tate's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sharpley Funeral Home - Decatur in Decatur, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lillie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sharpley Funeral Home - Decatur website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sharpley Funeral Home - Decatur on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sharpley Funeral Home - Decatur
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.