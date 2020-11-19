Menu
Lillie Young
1936 - 2020
BORN
September 21, 1936
DIED
October 11, 2020
Lillie Young's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, October 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heritage Memorial Chapel in Brooklyn, NY .

Published by Heritage Memorial Chapel on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Heritage Memorial Chapel
665 Blake Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11207
Oct
22
Funeral service
5:30p.m.
Heritage Memorial Chapel
665 Blake Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11207
Oct
23
Interment
10:00a.m.
Rosehill/Rosedale Cemetery
350 E. Linen Avenue, Linden, New Jersey 07036
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Memorial Chapel
