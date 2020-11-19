Lillie Young's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, October 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heritage Memorial Chapel in Brooklyn, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lillie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heritage Memorial Chapel website.
Published by Heritage Memorial Chapel on Nov. 19, 2020.
