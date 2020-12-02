Lily O'Donnell's passing at the age of 28 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. in Milford, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lily in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. website.