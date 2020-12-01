Lincoln Dearth's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe in Chillicothe, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lincoln in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe website.