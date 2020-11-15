Menu
Linda Allen
1952 - 2020
BORN
September 8, 1952
DIED
November 12, 2020
Linda Allen's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty in Liberty, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty website.

Published by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home & Monuments
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188, Liberty, Kentucky 42539
Nov
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home & Monuments
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188, Liberty, Kentucky 42539
Funeral services provided by:
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
