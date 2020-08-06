Linda Ann Bedard



Linda Ann Bedard, 77, North Salt Lake, Utah, passed away on July 28th, 2020. Linda was born in New Britain, Connecticut on August 25, 1942 to Wallace Charles King and Hazel Vivian Fortune. Shortly after getting married, she moved with her husband to Lake Wales, Florida where she started her family and later resided in Ormond Beach, Florida as co-owners of the Mainsail Motel. She loved the tranquility of beach life and spent her nights working for the Daytona Beach News-Journal newspaper as a shift supervisor after selling the motel.



Later in life she moved to Bountiful, Utah to be with her daughter's family, eventually moving to Las Vegas, Nevada where she worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and was free of the unwelcome snow. After her husband passed away, she moved back to Utah to be close to her family.



Quick with a smile, Linda loved life and was always positive, making the best of the situation without complaining when it threw a curve ball. She enjoyed creating collages of family photos for everyone to enjoy and relive precious memories.



Linda is survived by her three children, David Arthur, Laurie Ann, and Robert Alan; son-in-law William Scott Myers; grandchildren, Kimberly Peyton Myers, Matthew Aaron Myers, Garrett Alan Bedard; great-grandchild, Scarlett Candiotti.



She was preceded in death by her husband Maurice Raymond Bedard, March 12, 2007.



A memorial service to remember her extraordinary life was held by her loving family on Monday, August 3rd, 2020.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.