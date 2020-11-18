Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda Bruce
1950 - 2020
BORN
January 11, 1950
DIED
November 14, 2020
Linda Bruce's passing at the age of 70 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.