Linda Carney
1945 - 2020
BORN
March 3, 1945
DIED
November 27, 2020
Linda Carney's passing at the age of 75 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery in Kennedale, TX .

Published by Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
1401 Hillcrest Dr, Arlington, Texas 76010
Funeral services provided by:
Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
