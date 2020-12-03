Menu
Linda Cisneros
1949 - 2020
BORN
September 22, 1949
DIED
November 23, 2020
Linda Cisneros's passing at the age of 71 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Odessa, TX .

Published by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Rosary
2:00p.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
, Midland, Texas
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Michelle and dear family-
You have our deepest condolences on the loss of your sweet, beautiful Mom. She was so special to us! We share in your sadness. Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs. God’s love, blessings and strength be with all of you.
Love,
Viola and Manny Puga
Viola Puga
Friend
December 2, 2020
I mostly remember when she came over with my sister who passed away a while back also, but her having rollers in her hair when a boy who came to our door who everyone had a crush on came and rang our doorbell bell. Linda ran down the hall pulling hair curlers & screaming from embarrassment it was so funny to see her react that way. She was a sweet and kind person and will be missed. Tell my sister hi linda.
Soyla Rodriquez
Family
December 2, 2020