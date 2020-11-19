Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda Coffman
1938 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1938
DIED
November 17, 2020
Linda Coffman's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc. in Akron, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc. on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.