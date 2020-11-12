Menu
Linda Daniel
1947 - 2020
BORN
October 5, 1947
DIED
November 8, 2020
Linda Daniel's passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Albritton-Beaumont Funeral Directors in Tifton, GA .

Published by Albritton-Beaumont Funeral Directors on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Albritton Funeral Directors
1020 Tift Ave. North, Tifton, Georgia 31793
Funeral services provided by:
Albritton-Beaumont Funeral Directors
