Linda DeLoach
1950 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1950
DIED
November 20, 2020
Linda DeLoach's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici in Ludowici, GA .

Published by Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici
GUEST BOOK
James and I we’re so sorry to hear about Mrs Linda. She was such a beautiful sweet person she will truly be missed.
Paige Lightsey
Friend
November 24, 2020