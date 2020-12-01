Linda DeLoach's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici in Ludowici, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici website.
Published by Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.