Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda DiOrio
1953 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1953
DIED
November 20, 2020
Linda DiOrio's passing at the age of 67 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc in Farmingdale, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 22, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St, Farmingdale, NY 11735
Nov
23
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St, Farmingdale, NY 11735
Nov
24
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church
, Massa-pequa Park, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.