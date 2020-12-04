Menu
Linda Durst
1954 - 2020
BORN
April 24, 1954
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Church Of The Nazarene
Linda Durst's passing at the age of 66 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, OH .

service information is available at the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home website.

Published by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
High St Nazarene Church
1625 East High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505
Funeral services provided by:
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
