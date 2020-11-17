Linda Edison's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. in Austin, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. website.
Published by King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. on Nov. 17, 2020.
