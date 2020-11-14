Menu
Linda Greer
1947 - 2020
BORN
May 12, 1947
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
united states postal service
Linda Greer's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ridgeway Funeral Home website.

Published by Ridgeway Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Bethlehem Cemetery
4125 Macedonia Rd, Henry, Tennessee 38231
Funeral services provided by:
Ridgeway Funeral Home
