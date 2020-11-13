Menu
Linda Harris
1954 - 2020
BORN
March 9, 1954
DIED
November 3, 2020
Linda Harris's passing at the age of 66 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services in Birmingham, AL .

Published by Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services
2512 29th Ave North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207
Funeral services provided by:
Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services
