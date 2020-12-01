Menu
Linda Harris
1945 - 2020
BORN
January 4, 1945
DIED
November 22, 2020
Linda Harris's passing at the age of 75 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hale Sarver Funeral Home in West Milton, OH .

Published by Hale Sarver Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Linda was my good friend, and one of the members of my Sunday School class. She was such an enthusiastic participant always, in spite of her health issues that kept her from being as active as she would have liked. I will miss her greatly, and send love and prayers to Curtis, who did so much to help her in every way.
Jo Hoak
Friend
November 24, 2020