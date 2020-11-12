Linda Hendrickson's passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home in Azle, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home website.
Published by Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.