Linda Herrick's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cotner Funeral Home in Reynoldsburg, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cotner Funeral Home website.
Published by Cotner Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
