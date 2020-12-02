Linda Hill's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Starbuck Funeral Home website.
Published by Starbuck Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
