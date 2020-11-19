Linda Hollandsworth's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc in Bentleyville, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 19, 2020.
