Linda Hollis
1967 - 2020
BORN
July 8, 1967
DIED
August 21, 2020
Linda Hollis's passing at the age of 53 on Friday, August 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tate Funeral Home - Jasper in Jasper, TN .

Published by Tate Funeral Home - Jasper on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
25
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
New Hope Cemetery
Pine Grove Rd, New Hope, Tennessee 37380
Funeral services provided by:
Tate Funeral Home - Jasper
