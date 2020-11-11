Linda Lou (Moore) Holmes

Age 69 of McKeesport, PA, passed away on November 10, 2020. Born on October 15, 1951, she was the daughter of the late William P. and Mable (Grow) Moore Sr. and the wife of Paul E. Holmes Sr. Linda spent her years as a homemaker and raising her family. She loved to do arts and crafts, crochet, design clothes, but most of all she loved to spend time with her family. She is survived by her children; Peggy Sue Holmes-Jones, Paul E. (Crysta) Holmes Jr. and Melinda J. (Bob) Davidson, 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, siblings Mary Ann Moore, William P. Moore, Jr., Peggy Guerrero, and Timothy Moore, Sr. Friends will be received Friday November 13, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a funeral service will be Saturday November 14, 2020 at 10am at the funeral home. Due to the current health concerns masks will be required. Interment to follow at Mt. Royal Cemetery.

Published by Jobe Funeral Home from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.