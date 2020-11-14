Menu
Linda Huffstetler
1942 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1942
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
greenwood cemetery
Linda Huffstetler's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Woodlawn Funeral Home website.

Published by Woodlawn Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Connections Church - Belmont
304 McAdenville Rd., Belmont, North Carolina 28012
Funeral services provided by:
Woodlawn Funeral Home
