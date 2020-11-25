Menu
Linda Ivey
1947 - 2020
BORN
November 26, 1947
DIED
October 19, 2020
Linda Ivey's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, October 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home in Watkinsville, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home website.

Published by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Memorial Park
3655 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, Georgia 30606
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
November 25, 2020