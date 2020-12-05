Linda Kimberly's passing at the age of 71 on Tuesday, January 01, 2019 has been publicly announced by Jones-Lewis Funeral Company in Navasota, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones-Lewis Funeral Company website.
Published by Jones-Lewis Funeral Company on Dec. 5, 2020.
