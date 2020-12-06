Linda Lansberry's passing at the age of 65 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home in Barberton, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home website.
Published by Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
