Linda Lansberry
1954 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1954
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Linda Lansberry's passing at the age of 65 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home in Barberton, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home website.

Published by Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Augustine Catholic Church
204 Sixth St. NW, Barberton, Ohio 44203
Dec
5
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Augustine Catholic Church
204 Sixth St. NW, Barberton, Ohio 44203
Funeral services provided by:
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
