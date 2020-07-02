Linda Einspahr, 69 years old, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a miraculous and very courageous battle with cancer.



Linda was born in Espanola, New Mexico on December 2, 1950. She married Darrel Einspahr in Ogden, Utah on June 15, 1984



Mom is survived by her husband Darrel, sons; Chad and Blair Hansen, and four grandchildren (Keaton Hansen-Goodwin, Addi Hansen, Kaden Hansen, and Jesse Hansen). Linda is also survived by her brothers James and Sabino Archuleta, and sisters Joyce (Scherrer), Clara (Lynch) and Cindy Archuleta.



She is preceded in death by her parents Florencio and Francis Archuleta, sister Maria and brother Mark Archuleta.



Mom enjoyed gardening, as was a tradition in her family, and always kept beautiful flowers at the front of her home and on her doorstep. She was also an avid golfer in her earlier years, having won several women's tournaments and passed down her golfing talents to her sons as well. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, canning fruits and vegetables, and making homemade tortillas for her boys.



Mom, we love and will miss you always.



We also like to thank the nurses and caregivers from hospice.





