Linda Macierowski's passing at the age of 61 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield in Springfield, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield website.
Published by Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield on Nov. 26, 2020.
