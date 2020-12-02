Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda Malone
1947 - 2020
BORN
September 16, 1947
DIED
November 7, 2020
Linda Malone's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by R.M. Williams Funeral Service in Wellston, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the R.M. Williams Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by R.M. Williams Funeral Service on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service
120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, Ohio 45692
Nov
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service
120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, Ohio 45692
Funeral services provided by:
R.M. Williams Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.