Linda Mason
1947 - 2020
BORN
October 25, 1947
DIED
November 7, 2020
Linda Mason's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Short & Rowe Funeral Home in Marlborough, MA .

Published by Short & Rowe Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Short & Rowe Funeral Home
95 West Main Street, Marlborough, Massachusetts 01752
Funeral services provided by:
Short & Rowe Funeral Home
