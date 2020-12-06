Menu
Linda McAdams
1950 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1950
DIED
September 27, 2020
Linda McAdams's passing at the age of 70 on Sunday, September 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo in Hugo, OK .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo website.

Published by Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
800 E Trice, Hugo, Oklahoma 74743
Funeral services provided by:
Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo
