Linda Mosquera's passing at the age of 60 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service in Watertown, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service website.
Published by MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service on Dec. 7, 2020.
