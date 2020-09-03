Menu
Linda May Murphy-Fessenden
1957 - 2020
BORN
September 8, 1957
DIED
August 30, 2020
Mother, grandmother, sister, friend, Linda Marie Murphy-Fessenden left us on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Born September 8, 1957 in Simi Valley, California; Linda was the sixth child of Kathleen Mahoney-Murphy and Richard Thomas Murphy.

Linda's priorities were her family and friends. She had a great passion for helping those in need. Her other interests were music, films, cooking the best meals and reminiscing.

Linda was survived by her children, Christopher Murphy, Theresa Murphy, William Fessenden; 1 grandchild Jeffry; siblings, Sue, Peggy, Judy, Joe, Ellie, and Donna; 12 nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gregory M Fessenden; sister Nancy Smith; and parents.

Thank you to all family and friends!

Further information about her funeral to come.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
