Mother, grandmother, sister, friend, Linda Marie Murphy-Fessenden left us on Sunday, August 30, 2020.



Born September 8, 1957 in Simi Valley, California; Linda was the sixth child of Kathleen Mahoney-Murphy and Richard Thomas Murphy.



Linda's priorities were her family and friends. She had a great passion for helping those in need. Her other interests were music, films, cooking the best meals and reminiscing.



Linda was survived by her children, Christopher Murphy, Theresa Murphy, William Fessenden; 1 grandchild Jeffry; siblings, Sue, Peggy, Judy, Joe, Ellie, and Donna; 12 nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gregory M Fessenden; sister Nancy Smith; and parents.



Thank you to all family and friends!



Further information about her funeral to come.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.