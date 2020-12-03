Menu
Linda Pape
1940 - 2020
BORN
August 5, 1940
DIED
November 30, 2020
Linda Pape's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel in Massillon, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Avenue Northwest Jackson Township, Massillon, OH 44646
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Avenue Northwest Jackson Township, Massillon, OH 44646
Linda was a very sweet lady who loved her family and as she always said she tolerated Joe. We had alot of fun and laughs together with all our friends. She will be missed by all who new her .
Richard and Joyce Carmany
Friend
December 2, 2020
I did not get to see and spend time with Aunt Linda as much as I could have wanted, but when I did get to see her, she was always the most kind, friendly , and caring person. She would laugh at Uncle Joe's joke like it was the first time she ever heard it and we all knew that it was probably the hundredth time, but that laugh of hers always sold it as the first time. My heart goes out to all the family and extended family during this time.
Shawn Taylor
Family
December 2, 2020
Steven Powell
December 2, 2020
Have known Linda since school days. We belong to same card club since high school graduation. Wonderful Friend. My prayers for Linda. My husband Dennis & I would like to extend our sympathy & prayers to Joe and the family. May you all have many blessings.
Sally Smith
Friend
December 2, 2020
Kimberly Bond
December 2, 2020
Julia Mossor
December 2, 2020
Dixie Henderson
December 2, 2020