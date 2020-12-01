Menu
Linda Papp
1943 - 2020
BORN
August 8, 1943
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Linda Papp's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life in Joliet, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life website.

Published by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
GUEST BOOK
We are so sorry to hear of Linda's passing. She was a wonderful lady, greatest grandmother and amazing friend. She will be missed
Wm. and Jane Imrie
November 29, 2020
Steve & Ricky, I was saddened to see your family's loss. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. Robert Stewart
Robert Stewart
Friend
November 29, 2020
Rick and Family, we are saddened to learn about the passing of your precious mother; we mourn with you. May God comfort you during this time and may your many happy memories replace your tears and sorrow. Keeping you in our prayers.

The Salonis-Young Family
Tammy Salonis Young
Friend
November 28, 2020