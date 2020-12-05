Menu
Linda Patterson
1937 - 2020
BORN
June 13, 1937
DIED
December 4, 2020
Linda Patterson's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wright Funerals-Cremations in High Point, NC .

Published by Wright Funerals-Cremations on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wright Chapel
1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, North Carolina 27262
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funerals-Cremations
