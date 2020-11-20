Menu
Linda Petroczy
1961 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 1961
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Ronald Mcdonald House
Linda Petroczy's passing at the age of 59 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gash Memorial Chapel in Lawrenceburg, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gash Memorial Chapel website.

Published by Gash Memorial Chapel on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gash Memorial Chapel
