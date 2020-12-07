Menu
Linda Rigdon
1952 - 2020
BORN
June 11, 1952
DIED
December 5, 2020
Linda Rigdon's passing at the age of 68 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta in Roberta, GA .

Published by McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
375 South Dugger Avenue, Roberta, GA 31078
Dec
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Roberta City Cemetery
Mathews Street, Roberta, Georgia
Funeral services provided by:
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
December 7, 2020
Laurie Wilder
December 6, 2020
Laurie Wilder
December 6, 2020