Linda Jean Roscoe
1944 - 2020
BORN
November 7, 1944
DIED
September 26, 2020
On Saturday, September 26, 2020, Linda Jean (Rupprecht) Roscoe, 75, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her beloved children, Jeffrey (Kim), James (Cathy) and Marianne (Curt). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Toni (Nick), Giovanni, Tyler (Erica), Shaelyn, Sydney, Kolbe and Phebe; and great-grandchildren, Gianni and Grayson; all of whom were the loves of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, "Jack" and Elizabeth Rupprecht; and brothers, John and Gary. Per Linda's wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747).
Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
