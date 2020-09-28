On Saturday, September 26, 2020, Linda Jean (Rupprecht) Roscoe, 75, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her beloved children, Jeffrey (Kim), James (Cathy) and Marianne (Curt). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Toni (Nick), Giovanni, Tyler (Erica), Shaelyn, Sydney, Kolbe and Phebe; and great-grandchildren, Gianni and Grayson; all of whom were the loves of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, "Jack" and Elizabeth Rupprecht; and brothers, John and Gary. Per Linda's wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747).