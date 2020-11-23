Linda Schroeder's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest/Windsor Chapel - De Forest in De Forest, WI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest/Windsor Chapel - De Forest website.
Published by Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest/Windsor Chapel - De Forest on Nov. 23, 2020.
