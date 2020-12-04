Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda Shaneyfelt
1940 - 2020
BORN
April 23, 1940
DIED
December 1, 2020
Linda Shaneyfelt's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parson Mortuary Inc in Muncie, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Linda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parson Mortuary Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Parson Mortuary Inc on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Parson Mortuary
801 W. Adams Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305
Dec
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Parson Mortuary
801 W. Adams Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305
Funeral services provided by:
Parson Mortuary Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.