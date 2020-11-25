Menu
Linda Sherman
1953 - 2020
BORN
December 3, 1953
DIED
November 21, 2020
Linda Sherman's passing at the age of 66 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA .

Published by Heavenly Gates Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heavenly Gates,
1339 Jewell St., Shreveport, Louisiana 71101
Nov
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Carver Cemetery
Kennie Road, Shreveport, Louisiana 71106
Funeral services provided by:
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
